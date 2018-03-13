Photo News: 6th Steering Committee Meeting Of Africa Regional Technical Assistance Centre (afritac)

Left to Right: Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler; Honourable of Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.

Left to Right: Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler; Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams and Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.

Left to Right: Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams and Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.

Left to Right: Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams and Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.

Left to Right: Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler; Honourable of Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.

Left to Right: Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams and Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.

Left to Right: Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams and Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.

Left to Right: Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Center Coordinator, Africa Regional Technical Assistance Center (AFRITAC), Mr. Oral Williams and Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, during the Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of AFRITAC West 2 held in Abuja on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018.