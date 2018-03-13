2018 Ana Literary Prizes: Call For Entries

INTRODUCTION

The Association of Nigerian Authors [ANA] hereby announces a range of prizes for its 2018 literary competitions. The prizes are:

1. ANA Prize for Poetry (published & unpublished) – N 100,000

2. ANA Prize for Prose Fiction (published & unpublished) – N 100,000

3. ANA Prize for Drama (published & unpublished) – N 100,000

4. ANA Prize for Children's Literature- 7-13 years age range (Published works only and open to all categories of authors) - N100, 0000

5. ANA/ Abubakar Gimba Prize for Fiction (Short Stories Collection-Published) – N200, 000.

6. ANA/NECO Teen Authors Prize for Prose (Published & Unpublished)- N100,000

6. ANA/Maria Ajima Prize for Literary Criticism (Focus on criticism of emergent Nigerian Literature) – N100, 000

Nigerian writers, at home and abroad, desirous of entering their works for the Annual Literary Prizes, may now do so. Works entered should have been published between 2017 and 2018.

REQUIREMENTS

1. An entry fee of N3, 000 (per entry) is required for all the prizes except the Teen Authors Prize. The fee is to be paid by the author or the publisher in favour of the:

ACCOUNT NAME: Association of Nigerian Authors(ANA)

BANK: Zenith Bank of Nigeria Plc

ACCOUNT NO: 1014606745

Please, note:

[a] The entry fee is for the purpose of prize administration only.

A photocopy of the appropriate Deposit Slip[s] MUST accompany Requirement #2 below.

2. Six copies (6) of the book or manuscript to be entered, specifying the Prize being entered for, alongside a covering letter and the photocopy of the Deposit Slip used in Requirement 1 above, should be sent by post to:

The General Secretary,

Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA),

KM 2, Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja

Or PMB 18485,Area 10 Garki, Abuja

The covering letter should contain accurate contact details of the writer or/and publisher of the work, including email and surface mail addresses and telephone numbers.

Please, note also that:

[a] The Association will NOT take responsibility for the delay in the postal service nor claim registered parcels in cases where it has to pay for such entries or parcels.

Multiple entries, where applicable, are allowed but a work must not have been entered for the same prize prior to the present entry and it must have been published between 2017 and 2018.

GENERAL INSTRUCTION

The works that are to be submitted in all categories should be original and not recast(s) of already existing works. All submissions are subjected to copyright laws of Nigeria as authors should note that they retain full responsibility for any sort of infringement. Works entered into for ANA prizes are expected to be of the highest language and literary quality.

(a)ANA/ Maria Ajima Prize for Literary Criticism (published works only)

Length: Not more than 15 pages of A4 paper size following format of academic essays.

1. Type double spaced using MS Word. Use Times New Roman Type face 12 point font size.

2. The essay, if published in a journal, newspaper, books or as electronic text on-line, must be within the valid dates indicated on this call for submissions.

3. Referencing style is either the latest MLA or APA style.

4. Five hard copies as loose sheets or as a bound monograph are to be submitted to ANA, plus a soft copy sent by email to [email protected] and [email protected]

6. The essay should not be a generalized survey but should rather be focused on specific texts (in any of the genres) of selected authors at a time.

7. The essay should state where the texts or performance analysed can be accessed or located and where it (essay) has been published.

8. All entries in this category should be accompanied by a letter affirming the originality of the essay and authorial authenticity.

9. In addition, all other rules covering ANA competitions are applicable.

Copyright: The copyright to every winning entry is to be held by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Maria Ajima Trust, and the author of the work. The winning entry will be published in subsequent ANA Reviews.

(b) ANA.NECO Teen Authors Prize for Prose(Published & Unpublished)

Entries must be accompanied by photocopies of Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age and any other evidence of the entrant as a school-going person.

DEADLINE

Deadline for the receipt of ALL entries is Friday, May 25th, 2018(there will be no extension of this deadline). A shortlist will be announced in September, 2018. Winners of the prizes will be announced by the judges at the Awards Dinner during the 37th International Annual Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors in October, 2018.

Ofonime Inyang, PhD

General Secretary