NGO organises interactive seminar for women on political participation

A Non-governmental Organization under the aegis of Mothers and Beyond International will hold a one-day interactive seminar for women on involvement and participation in politics and good governance.

The seminar with the theme: "Impact of Women in Politics" will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at Delight Hotel, Ilawe road, Ado-Ekiti as part of efforts to encourage participation of women in politics and electioneering activities.

The facilitator and President of Mothers and Beyond International, Mrs Bolaji Egbeyemi Olagbaju in a press statement said that it is aimed at supporting and promoting global Sustainable Development (SDG) goal on equality and fairness.

She noted that the seminar will also educate women on electoral processes including registration as eligible voters and collection of the Permanent Voters Cards among other necessary information on voting process.

She added that the seminar will also sensitize the participants on civic engagement and provide navigational tools for the young aspiring women in politics to identify champions for mentoring.

Olagbaju said the former Presidential candidate of KOWA party, Professor (Mrs) Remi Sonaiya, the former Ekiti state Deputy Governor, Professor (Mrs) Dupe Adelabu and Mrs Margaret Fagboyo of the DFID South West, Lagos would be the Guest Speakers.