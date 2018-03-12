“Show Nigerians Your Developmental Projects” --- PDP To FG, APC

The National Chairman, People's Democratic Party, [PDP] , Prince Uche Secondus has challenged the All People's Congress (APC) led Federal Government to show Nigerians evidence of its developmental impact on the country within the last three years.

Speaking when he commissioned the 8.4 kilomitres reconstructed Ughelli-Afiesere-Ofuoma, road project in Ughelli North local government , Prince Secondus said that the APC had not only failed to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians but had succeeded in inflicting untold hardship on the people because they took over power at the centre through deceit.

He urged APC Governors to emulate their PDP counterparts who are busy developing their states through grassroots oriented projects, emphasising that Deltans should intensify their support for Governor Okowa for more development projects.

The National Chairman emphasized that said Dr. Okowa has proven to be among the best Governors in the country through the execution of developmental projects with direct positive impact on the lives of the people and commended him for affecting positively the lives of Deltans through the construction and rehabilitation of roads across the state,

He pointed out that the only way to develop the Niger Delta region was through the construction of roads.

In his remarks, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said that the state government was linking up the entire state with the construction of roads which will have a multiplier effect on the economy and engender ethnic integration among groups in the state.

He stressed that government had impacted on the lives of Deltans through well mapped out policies and programmes particularly in the health and education sectors, assuring the people that government would remain committed to meeting the needs of the people.

The Chairman of Ughelli north local government area, Mr Godwin Adode in his welcome address thanked Governor Okowa for bringing succor to the people through the construction of the road.