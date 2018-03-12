Again, Madumere Insists He Is Most Qualified To Succeed Okorocha

While supports have continued to flood the way of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere's governorship ambition, the people of Oguta local government area of Imo State, have vowed and insisted on doing everything humanly possible to ensure he emerges victorious at ever level of electioneering process.

A group led by Lady Nneka Oduenyi who is its Director General drawn from the eleven wards of the local government under the aegis of Madumere for Better Imo Governance made their support known to the Deputy Governor of the State when they paid him a solidarity and familiarisation visit at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

The Apex leader of the group, Igwebike Myriam, revealed the group had started with like-minds without the knowledge of the Deputy Governor, which he said was occasioned by his good nature, sincerity, competence and capacity to delivered on any task, having been tested and trusted.

Speaking further he narrated Prince Madumere's stabilizing roles to give the government needed space to achieve its set goals and agenda for the people and the State. He however poured encomium on his humility, sincerity of purpose and administrative prowess to deliver the goods. He therefore assured the Deputy Governor of their avowed decision to join hands with other well meaning Imolites to ensure that the State does not make any mistake of electing wrong leaders.

For Onyeoma Oduenyi, the mission and the task of working to ensure that Prince Madumere emerges the Governor of the State come, 2019 following his endowments and leadership qualities.

Responding, the Deputy Governor commended his guests for taking up the task of working with him even unsolicited thereby describing them as real patriots.

He used the opportunity to reiterate his stance as the most qualified to take over from his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha, insisting he has the vision and all it takes to take the State to another level.

Recalling his relationship with people of oil producing Communities, which Oguta is among. He reminded his guests that peace being enjoyed by them was as a result of some of the interventions he made to ensure that they are not short changed by the exploration oil firms.

He counted himself lucky for the massive support he has been recieving from various Imolites from all works of life especially the people of oil producing areas.