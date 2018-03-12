Minister of State Foreign Affairs Khadijah Bukar Abba, Senator BukarAbba Console Parents of 110 GGSTC Dapchi Missing Schoolgirls

Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim and his wife, Hon Khadijah Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the Honourable Minister of State, Foreign Affairs were in Dapchi the Headquarters of Bursari Local Government to console with the parents of the 110 missing school girls in GSSC Dapchi that Boko Haram insurgents abducted in the area recently.

The former governor and the Hon Minister condemned in strongest terms the act of the boko haram insurgents describing it as wicked, callous and barbaric.

They also described it as "one calamity too many", the incident of the over 100 missing girls in school at a time peace has returned to Yobe State and its environs , stressing that, it's quite sad.

The Senator during his speech in emotional laden voice said they shared the sorrow and agony of the parents of the abducted Dapchi school girls.

"As a father and mother, we share (in) the sorrow and agony which the parents are going through up to this moment. We are aware of the efforts being made by the government and therefore we are ready to support the government at all levels in any way we can to ensure their safe return home, until they return we will not relent"

Senator Bukar and Hon Khadijah urged for prayers for the safe return of the missing school girls without further delay.