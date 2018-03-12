Parents of Chibok Abducted Schoolgirls To Sympathise With Dapchi GGSTC Missing Schoolgirls

Parents of the remaining GGSS Chibok missing schoolgirls from Chibok LGA of Borno state are set to begin their journey tomorrow morning to Dapchi town to sympathize with the parents of the 110 missing GGSTC Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by boko Haram insurgents last month.

Our correspondent who was in Chibok at the weekend, gathered that the visit was essentially to sympathise with parents of the recently abducted schoolgirls from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.

Mr. Yakubu Nkeki and Mrs. Yana Galang, Chairman and Woman Leader of the Abducted GGSS Chibok schoolgirls Parents’ Movement for Rescue, would tomorrow lead 30 parents of mostly yet to be found Chibok schoolgirls to visit Dapchi where they would share experiences.

“Our chairman has already communicated to the Chairman of the abducted Dapchi girls’ parents and chairman of the Bursari Local Government Council, notifying them of our sympathy visit to Dapchi town on 13th March,” Mrs. Galang said.

She said they would go there, sit, listen and talk to one another about managing situations as traumatized parents whose daughters were still in Boko Haram’s hands.

While the Chairman said some parents of freed Chibok Schoolgirls would be in the delegation to strengthen the faith and raise the hope of the GGSTC Dapchi missing Schoolgirls' parents that their daughters would one day return home safely.