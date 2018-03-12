NGO Decries poor  WAEC results; tasks students on academic excellence*

Students preparing for the forthcoming SSCE in Ogun state have been charged to be more studious and determined in their preparation.

This was the main message at the Pre-WAEC Counseling programme for SS 3 students in Sagamu, organised by Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), Remo zonal office.

While speaking at the event, a public affairs analyst and life coach, Mr Jubril Olukayode Lasisi lamented the poor performance by Nigerian students in WAEC exam in recent years, calling on all stakeholders to come to the rescue.

Mr Lasisi who is also the Director; Pride of Faith Academy, Sagamu counseled the students to double their effort and come with distinction in their examinations.

He called on the state government to revisit its recorded decision on the stoppage of payment of WAEC fee because of many indigent students whose parents may not be able to pay for their children.

Also, while welcoming the participants to the programme, the Project Coordinator of the NGO, Tijani Musibau Akande, tasks the students to shun examination malpractices and cultivate the habit of hard work and self reliance.

He said the seminar is aimed at improving the performance of students in WAEC/NECO by equipping them with the necessary technicalities of how to write a successful examination towards achieving a brighter academic future ambition.

He opined that the programme will go a long way to complement efforts of other stakeholders to improve performance of our students in public examinations.

Tijani used the event to call on Federal government to attend to the demands of striking Non-academic staff Union of Nigeria Universities to end the impasse.

The programme was attended by students from Makun High School and Sagamu High School, both in Sagamu local government of Ogun State.