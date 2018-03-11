Adeosun, MTN Foundation handover food, household items to Olive Blooms Orphanage

The MTN Foundation has donated food and household items under its Orphanage Support Initiative to Olive Blooms Orphanage Home in Lagos.

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, handed over the goods on Friday in Lagos to the Founder of Olive Blooms Orphanage Home, Mrs. Ngozi Ken Ugochukwu.

The Minister commended the MTN Foundation for upholding its tradition of providing support to the less privileged residents of orphanages and hospices spread across the country by donating household items to them.

Adeosun said, “This is a worthy cause by the MTN Foundation and will go a long way in providing succor to the vulnerable and less privileged children in the orphanage homes.

“I will also like to commend the Founder of Olive Blooms Orphanage Home for the great work and her genuine passion for the less privileged children. I am very proud of this great project by the orphanage home.”

The Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma, explained that the Orphanage Support Initiative was established as part of the organisation’s expression of love to orphaned and vulnerable children.

She added that food and household items would be delivered to orphanages across the country under the MTN Foundation Orphanage Support Initiative.

Among the items handed over to the orphanage home were bags of rice and beans, and cartons of groundnut oil, detergents, soaps, sugar, spaghetti, beverages and powered milk.

Signed:

Oluyinka Akintunde

Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Hon. Minister of Finance

Federal Ministry of Finance

Sunday, 11th March, 2018

Left to Right: Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma; Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Founder,Olive Blooms Orphanage, Mrs. Ngozi Ken Ugochukwu, during the handover of food and household items by the Minister and MTN Foundation to Olive Blooms Orphanage on Friday in Lagos.

