Mothers Day: Embrace God's Standards - Imo Deputy Governor, Clergy Admonishmothers

While extolling the strategic contributions of mothers in national development, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has urged mothers to embrace God's standards as a guide in all their undertakings.

The Deputy Governor made the call while making contributions to the sermon of the day delivered by Ven. Dr. Sunday Iherue with the theme; "Mothers are Home Builders", in the Chapel of Praise, Church of Nigeria, Anglican communion, Lake Malinda, Achi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

The number two citizen who first showered encomium on his mother, Ugoeze Malinda Madumere, for her sacrifices in nurturing them into useful citizens to State and the nation at large described women as indispensable ally in national development.

He emphasized the the strategic place of mothers in the family, which is the bedrock of the society. He argued that the ills or progress in any society is the reflection of the state of the families, adding that mothers by their roles remain very vital in building a better and progressive nation.

Recalling the recently celebrated "International Women's Day", he described women as great partners in progress having proved their mettle in every aspect of life and professionally, too. He however urged them never to lose sight of the God's laid ordinances as to what he called critical roles of mothers.

"As we celebrate our mothers today, let us as their children and husband's appreciate the sacrifices they had to make to ensure that we were nurtured into useful citizens. I want to particularly celebrate my mother for her care and nurture and of all the women here and everywhere in our world. Mothers place in nation building cannot be over emphasized. We as husbands are aware that they are the stabilisers and indispensable partners in the family and beyond. Recently, we celebrated International Women's Day, the vex issue that has continued to dominate discuss is gender parity. While I make case for commiserate reward system and equal opportunities for women with their men counterpart in every sector in so far as they are as qualified as their men counterpart, what the problem is deviating from God's standard who is never an author of confusion;" he enthused.

Earlier in his sermon, Ven.Iherue established the place of mothers at home, Communities and in the nation at large describing them as home builders and by extension, strategic nation builders, adding that their contributions in moulding the character and moral standing of the the future leaders cannot be over emphasized.

Reading from Proverbs 31: 30, and I Peter 3: 1 to 5, he reminded mothers that charm is deceitful and beauty is vain but a woman that fears the Lord shall be praised, thereby admonishing them to buy into God's ordinance and become the expected adorning pillars in their homes and to their husband. Reeling out ten steps required of a woman to becoming a great home builders are; trust worthiness, encouraging peace and progress at home, avoiding gossips and idleness, speaking with wisdom and avoiding idle talks among others.

He however stressed the need for wives or mothers to be submissive

to their husbands as he encouraged men to love their wives in return just as Christ loves the church.

High point of the ceremony was the cutting of cake in marking the day with soul moving songs praising Christian mothers.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media