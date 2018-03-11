Agric Revolution Facilitates Restoration of Peace in Borno...Shettima

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has said that priority which his government gave to agricultural revolution in the state had facilitated the restoration of peace in the past seven years

He added that agricultural mechanization in the state has also assisted in the fight against hunger and poverty in spite of security challenges

Governor Shettima stated this during the third Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum meeting held at the multi purpose hall of the Government House Maiduguri weekend.

He said that the his government initiated and implemented lots of agricultural projects and programmes to enhance food and livestock production as well as enhanced and supported agricultural value chain services towards encouraging and boosting agricultural mechanization, food processing and agricultural entrepreneurial skills among others.

The governor added that the agricultural projects hand programmes were further designed to add value and provide the agricultural market with adequate produce to enhance food security and wealth creation in the state.

Shettima recalled that before the boko haram insurgency, Borno state was one of the major producers of food, livestock and fishery products in the country and fed other parts of the country and even neighbouring counties of Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

“In the pre-insurgency era, we were the major producers of cereal crops, livestock and fisheries and people enjoyed a prosperous life.

“Poverty is one of the root causes of insurgency and we are geared to fight poverty through effective utilization of Agriculture and water resources.

“We invested much in agriculture. Agriculture transformation is a struggle that we must fight and we must win that war to end insurgency,” Shettima said.

He added also that his government was collaborating with the Federal Government, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) and African Development Bank (ADB) to rejuvenate the agricultural sector of the state, fight hunger and create means of livelihood for the millions of people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor also commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for initiating the Nigeria Zero Hunger Strategic Forum which will definitely go a long way in eradicating hunger, encouraging food production, provide food security , create employment and control malnutrition.

Addressing the stakeholders and participants at the end of the meeting, former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is also the Chairman and Initiator of the Forum said the programme was aimed at accelerating food production, empowering youths and women as well as fast tracking socio economic well being of the people.

Obasanjo added that the zero hunger progarmme was part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) programme which should be pursued with all seriousness the federal and state governments as well as the private sector.

He however asserted that poverty and unemployment were the root causes of the book Haram insurgency, saying, “only one out of the 26 Boko Haram insurgents interviewed submitted that he joined the book Haram group based on religion but the remaining 25 boko Haram insurgents interviewed said, they joined book Haram group due to poverty and idleness”.