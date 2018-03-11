The President of Abuja Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) felicitates with Daudu on appointment as NICN Chief Registrar

President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, CON., SAN has described the appointment of Olurotimi Williams Daudu Esq as the substantive Chief Registrar of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) as a well deserved one.

Prince Kayode in a congratulatory message signed by the Chamber’s Media and Protocol Officer, Mr. Lubem Gena which was made available to journalists stated that, with the track records of achievements, dedication to duty and professional competence, Mr. Daudu will surpass the expectations of his office.

It could be recalled that the Federal Judicial Service Commission confirmed Daudu as the Substantive Chief Registrar, of National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

“As a Chartered Mediator who has equally acquired several capacity building trainings locally and globally on courses relating to court administration, case management, labour and industrial relations law, practice and procedure, Alternative Dispute Resolution, (ADR), who is equally adequately equipped with high level of proficiency in the use of modern day technology, his wealth of knowledge is of great essence to NICN.

“It is therefore with great joy that I received the appointment of Dauda Esq as the substantive Chief Registrar of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN). I view this appointment and a well deserved and also a timely one.

“With the track record of achievements and the niche he has carved for himself, I have no doubt that he will perfectly perform the duties and responsibilities of his office consequent upon which justice administration in this critical area will be positively affected”, the President added.

Our correspondent reports that, Mr. Daudu obtained his LL.B. from the renowned Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1997, obtained his BL from the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Bar in 1999.

Mr. Daudu also obtained post graduate LLM Certificate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (2000) and another LLM from the prestigious University of Calgary, Canada (2008) under the Government of Canada funded Research-based program.

Mr. Daudu has attended sundry professional courses in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and was inducted as a Fellow of the JAMS Foundation sponsored Weinstein International Fellowship; having completed several ADR trainings in different Institutions in the United States from September 4th November 27th, 2012.

Mr. Daudu is a certified Mediator upon the completion of approved course at the Henning Mediation Centre; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. Mr. Daudu started his public service career as a State Counsel (GL. 12) at the Ministry of Justice, Ondo State, in 2000. In 2008, Mr. Daudu resigned from the services of the Ondo State Government as an Asst. Chief Legal Officer [GL. 14].

He worked with the Government of Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office in Calgary, Canada, from 2009-2010. He then joined the National Industrial Court of Nigeria as a Principal Registrar 1 [GL. 15] in 2011.

In 2013, Mr. Daudu received a scholarship to attend a training programme organized by the Hastings School of the Law, University of California on Design and Implementation of Court-Connected ADR. Mr. Daudu was a Special Assistant to the Hon. President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria until his appointment as the Acting Chief Registrar.