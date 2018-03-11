PDP demands probe of Gov Bello's involvement in the Importation of military equipment

The Peoples Democratic Party wants an open and transparent probe of the alleged involvement of Kogi State Governor Mr. Yahaya Bello in the importation of military equipment into the country.

The party expressed fears that the development might be part of the alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress to comprise 2019 elections.

The PDP thinks the incident offers a major clue to Nigerians who have been wondering how weapons and other military equipment get into the hands of marauders adding that this discovery could be an unfolding clue for which an open investigation must be conducted.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Saturday tasked the Presidency and military high command to immediately come out with explanations to Nigerians on how Governor Bello allegedly secured the permission to import military equipment, which function is exclusively under the purview of the Presidency and the military.

He said, “From the reports so far, it appears that we are now having a clue on how weapons and other military equipment being used by marauders and criminals to ravage and murder our citizens are illegally sneaked into the country and by which interest.

“Nigerians now know that some persons and officials linked with APC interests have been playing roles in compromising the security of our nation by smuggling in military equipment for unknown groups ostensibly to carry out evil activities.

“We hold that this is a very critical matter and as a pro-people party, committed to the well being of Nigerians, urge the Presidency and the military to quickly offer explanations to Nigerians on who issued the end user certificate for the importation of the said military equipment into our country.”

According to Ologbondiyan, the PDP “therefore demands and open forensic investigation so that Nigerians will know the truth. Nigerians need to know where the military gadgets were sourced from and who purchased them? They need to know who issued the end user certification for the importation and, if they are not for the military, then who is the actual end user and where is the intended final destination?”

He outlined the key questions which answers should be sought in the proposed probe to include: “an open inquest into the alleged involvement of Governor Yahaya Bello and his aides in this matter. What is their interest in the illegal cargo? Do Kogi officials run a militia or are they involved in an illegal trafficking for a wider political interest in the APC? How long have they been in this illegal business and what is the volume of deals so far?”.

The party urged all well-meaning individuals and groups as well as the international community to note this development in Nigeria and join forces in ensuring that the nation gets to the root of the matter.