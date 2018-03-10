Photo Report: Fashola, Arc.bantex Inspect Homes Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Rigachikum, Kaduna State

A cross section of the ongoing construction of 2-Bedroom Semi -Detached Bungalows at the site of the National Housing Programme in Rigachikum, Kaduna State.INSET:Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), Deputy Governor of Kaduna State,Arc. Bala Bantex (right) and Federal Controller Housing, Kaduna State ,Mr Isiki Bams (left) during the inspection of the National Housing Programme site in Rigachikum, Kaduna State on Thursday 8th March 2018.

A cross section of the ongoing construction of 2-Bedroom Semi -Detached Bungalows at the site of the National Housing Programme in Rigachikum, Kaduna State during an inspection visit by the Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN and the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Bala Bantex on Thursday 8th March 2018.

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Bala Bantex (right) and Federal Controller Housing Kaduna State , Mr Isiki Bams (left) during the inspection of the National Housing programme site in Rigachikum, Kaduna State on Thursday 8th March 2018.

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Bala Bantex (right) and Federal Controller Housing Kaduna State , Mr Isiki Bams (left) during the inspection of the National Housing programme site in Rigachikum, Kaduna State on Thursday 8th March 2018.

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Bala Bantex (right) and Federal Controller Housing Kaduna State , Mr Isiki Bams (left) during the inspection of the National Housing programme site in Rigachikum, Kaduna State on Thursday 8th March 2018.

A cross section of the ongoing construction of 2-Bedroom Semi -Detached Bungalows at the site of the National Housing Programme in Rigachikum, Kaduna State during an inspection visit by the Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN and the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Bala Bantex on Thursday 8th March 2018.