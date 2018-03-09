Key Into Empowerment Programmes, Okowa Urges Youths

Youths in Delta State have been called upon to key into the various empowerment programmes put in place by the state government in order to be self-sufficient as well as become employers of labour thereby contributing their quota to the socio economic development of the State.

The call was made on Tuesday by the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, during a one-day orientation programme for the beneficiaries of the Delta State Special Youth Intervention Training and Empowerment Programme (SYITEP) held at the Unity Hall Government House, Asaba.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Hon. Sakpra Henry, stated that this particular programme was designed for youths who did not fall into the age bracket of those who have been benefiting from the different programmes being executed by the Job Creation Office and other Agencies charged with such trainings.

Senator Okowa urged the beneficiaries to be serious with the training and acquire the skills needed, promising that the government will not only pay for their training but provide starter packs for those that will be certified to have undergone the training successfully.

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Ilolo Oghenekaro, noted that the Government of Delta State fashioned out the programme to ensure that no category of Deltans are left out in the scheme of things.

The Commissioner while expressing his gratitude to the Governor of Delta State told the benefiting youths not to toy with the opportunity noting that little beginnings matter a lot.

The Commissioner observed that with determination, countries in the Asian Continent who are today known as Asian tigers became world class economies hence the beneficiaries could become what they want to be.

He reiterated the government resolve to ensure that Deltans, particularly the youths, have their fair share of government's patronage therefore all the beneficiaries have to do is to be responsible, obedient and law abiding citizens.

To ensure that apart from the free training and provision of starter packs which they stand to gain, the government is partnering with the Heritage Bank who will provide mentorship as well as provide soft loan to them whenever the need arises.