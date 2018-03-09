Okowa Allegedly Sponsored Asagba’s Visit To Downgraded Asaba Airport

Facts emerged Friday that the inspection visit of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, to the Asaba downgraded International Airport through the Council of Chiefs was allegedly sponsored by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to allegedly rubbish the former contractor handling the project, ULO Consultant and to garner support for Okowa, come 2019.

It would be recalled that the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), House Committee on Work headed by the member representing Ethiope East, Evance Ivwurie, is presently probing the Chief Executive Officer of ULO Consultant, Uche Okpunor, who handled the failed run way project of the airport and other road constructions awarded to him.

The airport and the Maryam Babagida way have been re-awarded to Setraco Nigeria Limited.

At the airport, Obi Engr. Godfrey Konwea who led the delegation said, “His Majesty, the Asagba who is currently on medical vacation asked us to inspect the airport, we have seen and this is wonderful”.

“This is a great job that we are seeing here, we say a great thank you to His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for what is happening here,” the Asagba said, adding, “that Asaba people are peaceful and patient does not mean that we are weak, we have witnessed three democratically elected Governors in our state, this administration has not received half of the money others received but, he has done very well”.

After being allegedly coaxed to the inspection, the Asagba, noted that Okowa would possibly return for third term when he is yet to conquer the battle against his second term bid.

Hear him: “From what we seen, we the entire Asaba people and those residing in Asaba are grateful to Governor Okowa, we ask him to prepare for possibly, third term in office”.