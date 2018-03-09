Insurgency Truncates Utilization of Multi Billion Agric Machinery in Borno... Shettima

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has said that despite the daunting security challenges from boko Haram insurgency in the past 7 years of his administration, his government remained focused and firm to provide all the necessary agricultural inputs and fertilizer needed by his people annually to farm, especially, in the liberated areas.

He added that his government had spend billions of naira to procure sophisticated modern agricultural machinery and implements for both the rural and urban farmers, lamenting that, except for the insurgency, most of these machinery and Implements are still under utilized or unused hence majority of the LGAs were under the occupation of the boko haram insurgents and inaccessible while the over 2 million displaced persons have been living within the state capital Maiduguri at the designated IDPs camps.

Shettima said his government had also invested largely in the agricultural value chain in the state amounting to billions of naira for his people and will continue to support and encourage the farmers to farm by providing them with adequate farming tools and seeds including varieties of seedlings imported from other countries.

He said only through the agricultural value chain that hunger can be eradicated among the people which informed his government investment in agriculture as an agronomist.

The Governor further stressed that "Zero Hunger is a fight that must be won by all the stakeholders as such, efforts must be put to ensure that food is put on the table of every family".

The Governor of Benue State , Samuel Ortom represented by Benue State Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr. J. James said his government was prepared to partner with the laudable program and others in the country to boost agriculture and end hunger in 2025.

He added that yam production was successful in his state while soliciting for more support for the provision of food and livestock production in the country.

The Governor also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the return of leave in the state and country at large while expressing delight and solidarity with the Zero Hunger program.

Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state said the forum meeting was well organized and coordinated towards enhancing agricultural value chain while calling on all the stakeholders to embrace the program to end hunger .

He also said that the meeting created a platform for periodic review of what other states have done in agriculture.

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Yetunde Onorugba said the state has attached much attention to the agriculture sector to boost food security, enhance agricultural industrialization, improve agricultural Blueprint towards enhancing food security and tackling poverty.

She also commended the efforts and concern of the Initiator and Chairman of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Strategic Forum and disclosed that the state government has established rice mill in Abeokuta.

The Country Director of FAO, Mr. Suffyam Koroma said his organization is the solely assisting and coordinating the Zero Hunger in Africa and will continue to fast track measures to achieve its mission while advising the Chairman of the program, Chief Obasanjo to ensure the success of the program in 2025.

The Managing Director of IITA, Dr. Kenton Dashiel said his organization coordinates the zero hunger in Nigeria and assured that qualitative food and abundant food will be achieved to end hunger in Nigeria.

He also added that enough crops and cereals have been improved for the farmers while recognizing the role of women in agricultural development in Nigeria.