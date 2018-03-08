Delta Government Trains Over 200 Youths In Skills

Delta State government has charged over 200 youths drawn from the 25 local government areas to use the Special Youth Intervention Training and Empowerment Programme (SYITEP), to better their lots instead of involving in social vices.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this Tuesday at the official opening of a One-Day orientation/training programme which was held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner, Special Duties, Mr. Henry Sakpra, noted that the Okowa-led government put the training programme together remove unemployed youths from the streets and to improve their living condition.

He disclosed that the Special Youth Intervention Programme, was introduced to capture youths that could not be captured under the Job Creation Scheme and the Women programme, urging them to be resilience towards the programme.

The Commissioner, Directorate of Youths, Mr. Ilolo Oghenekaro, charged them to be serious with the programme as it was no longer business as usual.

He assured the youths that whatever programme the state government was running would be sustainable, “not only to empower yourself but to also empower others”.

According to him, whatever the youths would need to succeed, government would be ready to give to them just as he urged them to adopt a mindset of what they would want to become at the end of the programme.

The event also featured question and answer section where issues bothering their minds were attended to.