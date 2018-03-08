TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Politics | 8 March 2018 20:02 CET

It Is Madumere We Want – Imolites In Diaspora
... SAY NO TO IMPOSITION, INEXPERIENCED HAND

By Kenneth Nwoke
Click for Full Image Size

Imolites in Diaspora, United Kingdom called Imo Indigenes in Diaspora, UK, have taken a stand to support the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere’s governorship ambition, describing him as the most qualified to succeed Governor Rochas Okorocha come, 2019.

The group made their stand known in a statement titled: A clarion call on Prince Eze Madumere to contest for 2019 Imo State Governorship election signed by the President, Mr. Joseph Eke, General Secretary, Mr. Chukie Ajoku and the Publicity secretary, Mrs. Dean Akujobu.

The group stated their reason for adopting Prince Madumere as their choice candidate for governorship election come, 2019 is not unconnected with his wealth of experience in governance, private and public sectors.

They also argued that the State needs a seasoned administrator, which they readily found in Prince Madumere, whom they said has proven democratic character

The statement reads; “We cannot afford to have an experimenting governor who may not appreciate the seriousness and the dire consequences of lack of effective governance."

The group also frowned at the said effort of Governor Okorocha to impose his son-in-law on Imo people.

They therefore urged Prince Madumere to contest governorship election, come 2019, assuring him of their support to ensure he succeeds.


like those that are smart, but dislike those who think they they smart
By: uchenna malachi ekwu

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists