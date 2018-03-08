10 MW Wind Power Plant In Katsina To Be Commissioned by FG At End of March

The federal government is set to commission a section of the 10 megawatts (MW) Katsina wind power plant by month end, the Daily Trust reports.

The Project began in 2010 and became stalled after a French contractor was abducted. Officials had reported it was at 95% in 2015 but was not completed. Briefing officials of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and a delegation from the Katsina state government, the consultant and Assistant Project Manager for O.T. Otis Engineering, Pius Onyenagubo said the plant could come alive this month.

He said installation of 15 wind turbines are 100% completed while the team awaits materials in few weeks to fully install 19 other turbines. “The 15 fully installed turbines will be commissioned by the end of March while the others will be commissioned by the end of the year,” he said. When operational, the generated power will be sent through the Liyafa injection substation and would supply electricity to the nearby communities.

Source: Energy Mix Report