SEMA Urges Humanitarian Partners to Return to Work in Rann, Kala Balge

The Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA ), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, today appealed to humanitarian development organisations (International NGOs) to resume their services in Rann community to fast track support to the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Yabawa made the plea following the recent suspension of services of some humanitarian development partners at Rann in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno state following the book Haram attack on military formation in Rann last week.

It will be recalled that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Rann on March 1, 2018, killing three humanitarian aid workers and also injured one person while three other female nurses were abducted or declared missing.

As a result of this development, some humanitarian development partners suspended their services of providing support and assistance to the over 50,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the IDPs camp and host community.

According to Yabawa, the call was necessary to enhance support to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and prevent against escalation of humanitarian crisis in the state.

She also said that SEMA in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would adopt proactive measures to protect the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from difficulties due to the suspension of humanitarian services by the international NGOs.

“The incident is unfortunate and regrettable; we sympathise with the victims and their families.

“We appeal to the humanitarian bodies to revisit their decision for the sake of humanity and continue with their services. Their intervention is catalyst to addressing humanitarian crisis in the region,” she said.

The chairman further said that the agency was increasing efforts by NEMA and other humanitarian partners to provide services in areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and provision of condiments to the IDPs at all the camps.

Yabawa assured that SEMA will continue with its services in the affected community despite the difficult terrain and security challenges.

“NEMA and SEMA with the support of the military will continue to provide support and assistance to the displaced persons in Rann,” Yabawa said.

She however called on the boko haram insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace peace to facilitate restoration of peace in the state and region.