Shettima Sympathises With Ajiri Fire Disaster Victims in Mafa

Gov Kashim Shettima of Borno state this afternoon Wednesday suspended all his official engagements to visit and symphatize with Ajiri IDPs over the inferno that gulped the IDPs Camp yesterday Tuesday, which was housing over 1000 displaced persons..

The Ajiri IDPs camp was gutted by unknown fire outbreak yesterday Tuesday night which lasted for some hours razing down the camp to ashes.

Shettima also sympathised with the IDPs and told them to take the incident as an act of Almighty Allah, and equally urged them to intensify their prayers for peace to return to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor further directed the Deputy Governor to supply them with all their basic needs while assuring them of his commitment to rebuild all the burnt down houses.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa, State party Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, House of Reps MMC, Hon. Kadiri Rahis, Member House of Assembly, representing Mafa, Hon Commissioner Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Usman Zanna and the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan among others.