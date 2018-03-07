 Mysterious Fire Detroys Completely Ajiri IDPs Camp in Mafa... No Live Loss

A mysterious fire outbreak at about 1:00pm yesterday Tuesday, March 6, 2018 has completely destroyed over 200 houses at Ajiri IDPs camp (Camp B) of Mafa local government area of Borno state.

This was confirmed to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zonal Office Maiduguri, Malam Abdulkadir Ibrahim Wednesday on telephone.

He said the source of the fire is unknown but suspected to be from a firewood in one of the households'.

No incident of loss of life was reported from the outbreak.

Children and women were all rescued. However, the belongings of about 1,000 IDPs in the camp was destroyed including food items, Abdulkadir noted.