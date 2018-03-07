Stop Lamenting; Turn In The Illegal Firearms And Ammunition With You; CSO Tells Odumakin

The Civil Societies On Police Reform has called on the Secretary of the Afenifere, Dr. Yinka Odumakin to join the Inspector General of Police in bringing about relative peace in Nigeria rather than condemning the mopping up of illegal firearms and ammunition.

In a press release on Wednesday in Makurdi, Benue State, the Publicity Secretary of the Civil Societies On Police Reform, Bright Ede said for Odumakin to be making reference to the 2015 elections shows his immaturity on topical National issues

“Odumakin should have gone to court to challenge the results of the 2015 Kano State election and the death of Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Alhaji Mukaila Abdullahi rather than lamenting, Ede said.

He said further that, “On the appointment of IGP Ibrahim K. Idris as the Inspector General of Police, President Muhammadu Buhari used the power conferred on him by the 1999 Constitution to make that timely appointment in July 2016 and IGP Idris’s appointment was confirmed by the Council of State; who are authorized by Law to do so.

“On the World Internal Security and Police Index International report released late last year for the year 2016, the Nigeria Police has responded well on that and we advise Odumakin to call his private radio station in Ibadan to get him a copy of Police apt response to the report, if he is ignorance of the response.

“Odumakin in his usual trivial ways went as low as saying ‘IGP Idris denied his words’ of saying what happened in Benue State is communal feud. For the record, IGP Idris never denied that but rather for peace to reign, he only apologized to those who disagree with the statement while in real time, what happened in Benue State is purely communal clash between the community and the Fulani herdsmen who feel aggrieved that their cows were stolen and slaughter unjustly, Ede said.

He further reiterated that just as they commended the Force PRO, CSP Moshood Jimoh on his statement with Channels TV when he declared the Benue Governor a “drowning man”, we still maintain our unflinching support to him for that statement. A common Special Adviser, that was acting like a thug can’t come on a live program to call the Inspector General of Police a lair and you expect the Force PRO to clap for him, it is not done anywhere. The Force PRO is still keeping his job because he is the best on it and remained loyal to his Boss.

“Odumakin should be educated enough to know that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K-Idris at the Northern States Security Summit held in Kaduna on the 28th of February, 2018 only SUGGESTED the State Governors to establish ranches for herders in their States. Quoting the IGP, he said: “it is my humble SUGGESTION that to reduce the incidence of clashes between Farmers and Herders in Nigeria, State Governments should ENDEAVOR to establish grazing ranches in their various states before enacting laws to prohibit open rearing and grazing. “It is when grazing ranches are established that herders can be arrested and punished for rearing and grazing on the open places.”

For the ignorance of Odumakin, the advertorials placed in some national newspapers on February 22, 2018 is pointing to those in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition which includes herdsmen, vigilantes, criminals e.t.c. If Odumakin is in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, the earlier he turns them in withinthe stipulated time or face the wrought of the Law against possession of llegal firearms and ammunition, the statement concluded

SIGNED:

Bright Ede , Publicity Secretary of the Civil Societies On Police Reform.