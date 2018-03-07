NSE Donates Instructional Materials to IDPs Pupils in Borno

As part of programmes in promoting learning, improving reading and writing among pupils of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at IDP camps in Borno state and accelerate the general performance of the IDP Pupils, the workers of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) contributed and have donated over 1,500 instructional materials, mostly books to IDP pupils of Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School located in Abuja Talakawa area of Maiduguri metropolis.

The Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, Mr Bola Adeeko, while presenting the books in Maiduguri yesterday said, " This is part of the NSE Employee Give-back and Employee Volunteering Programme as well as the exchange’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to encourage employees give back to the community while providing them with “hands on” experience and the opportunity to make worthwhile difference to their operating community.

He recalled that on October 18, 2017, the NSE donated the Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School to the Borno State Government as part of its CSR programme to help the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) pupils.

Mr Bola Adeeko also , said, “Our employees are our greatest asset. They do not only give 100 percent to their jobs, they also go above and beyond by supporting communities where they work and live.

“They are passionate about improving the lives of individuals and communities by offering their time, expertise and charitable giving, to create more sustainable communities.

“Through our Employee Give-back and Employee Volunteering Programme, we are proud to have a workforce that is committed to making a difference in our communities.

“Children and youths are an important component of planning our future as a nation and we must help them develop their identity and be a contributing factor to society.

“The internally displaced children are part of the society that deserve good educational services, so the books donation by our employees will help these children exhibit more positive attitudes towards improving their reading culture,” Adeeko said.