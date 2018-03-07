NACCIMA President calls for sustenance of indigenous technology

In view of the critical role commercialization of indigenous technology have played across the globe, a call has been made by the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson for such initiative to be institutionalized.

She made the call in Abuja in her goodwill message during the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) special day at the on-going National Technology and Innovation Expo 2018 taking place at the Eagle Square during which she reiterated the commitment of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) to partner or collaborate with the government to ensure that such laudable initiatives are preserved for the overall good of the nation.

The NACCIMA President who was represented by the Vice President in charge of Information a Communication Technology (ICT) and Provost of the Business Entrepreneurial Skills and Technology (BEST) center at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba expressed worry over the import dependent nature of Nigeria’s economy.

“Commercialization of indigenous technology plays an important role in promoting our indigenous technologies and research outputs. It also will, in the long run encourage local manufacturers and prevent business owners from being too dependent on foreign technologies, machineries and research data especially reduce the cost on production of the goods and services as alternative indigenous technology cost much less.

“Nigeria economy as we all know is still very import dependent and there is the growing need to ensure that our dependence on imports which remains a source of a major concern, is minimized to the barest minimum to promote local alternatives.

“NACCIMA supports the development of research in every aspect of business and urges the federal government to provide more funding to research and technology institutes to enable them meet up with the standard of foreign technologies and increase the demand of our indigenous technology both locally and abroad”, she added.

Earlier in her address, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of FIIRO, Prof. Gloria Elemo appealed to the guests and stakeholders to take advantage of the forum to increase their understanding of research and development commercialization by keying into it.

Elemo also expressed confidence in the Ministry of Science and Technology under Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu's leadership ability to chat the way for others to follow in this regard.

She noted that the efforts by the Ministry to ensure that producers move away from mechanical production to automated technology is a step in the right direction and has produced amazing result which she said FIIRO is proud to be associated with.

Other speakers at the special day including the Senate committee chairman on Science and Technology, Sen. Ajayi Boriffice, his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar and guest speaker Prof. M.O. Ilori of the faculty of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state underscored the need to encourage Nigerians to take up science professions as well as encouraging and promoting creation of innovative enterprises by utilizing Nigeria’s indigenous Knowledge in order to produce marketable goods and services.

In a related development, FIIRO announced the setting up of a national television reality show to bring together vibrant minds in a setting that would stimulate critical thinking and consequent creation of innovative goods and services.