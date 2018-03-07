Killings In Nigeria: Calling on African Union, United Nations, Donald Trump To Intervene

Another 24 innocent Nigerians were just killed in Benue State. Their names will never be announced, as in Nigeria they are only registered and forgotten as numbers. Dozens more were injured in the latest attack by suspected terrorist herders, with livelihoods for so many lost. Few days ago 20 were killed in Mambila, Taraba state in a similar act of freely reigning terror.

These are just the latest numbers in the past 5 days. Innocent Nigerians have been killed this way nonstop since I was born and the Nigerian authorities deliberately entertain it.

In the news January 11th this year, Nigeria's police chief actually announced that the police will not go after the terrorist killer herders . The world watched and did nothing.

February 24th a report had it that Nigeria's police quietly pulled out its "special forces" from the terror-ravaged Benue state. This while the killings had never abated. Again the world looked on as though Benue and African lives did not matter. No sanctions were imposed on Nigeria. The African Union did not rise up in the interests of African lives being lost under state-enabled terror.

Nigeria's military was again reported to have pulled out its forces from Yobe state in spite of critical actionable intelligence reports of Boko Haram planned abductions. 110 girls were abducted while in school in Yobe while the military was described to have paused and taken over 10 hours to make a 30 minute journey to the site of the abduction which lasted over 4 hours without military interruption, and again the world refused to act and pass resolutions for action.

Nigeria's police recently ranked the worst in the world has admitted to delegating 80% of its members to protecting the establishment cabal. This is a clear violation of Article 9 of the the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This is a major reason for the unabated kidnappings and terror plaguing the nation. Minorities and the poor are the only victims of terror in Nigeria.

Again Nigeria's implicated leadership continues to allow the free flow of unregistered persons and terrorists through the borders which it refuses to secure, thus enabling a climate of insecurity and terror without recourse.

Groups with highly placed patrons make open statements declaring terror on the populace and the Nigerian government and world does nothing.

We Nigerian victims raise loud protests to all international bodies, organs and leaders. Our lives in Nigeria matter. The lives of the poor and ethnic and religious minorities matter. Please come to our rescue. Our government politicizes killings, plays number games with deaths and appears to be deliberately promoting and pushing for a class and ethnic war in Nigeria. We are on the brink. These precious lives lost are irreplaceable. The world must live up to its responsibilities and act!

Dr. Perry Brimah