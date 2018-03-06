TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

6 March 2018

Mosop Elders Flays Unfair Power Stance Of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi

By Fegalo Nsuke

The attention of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) had been drawn to a publication titled: MOSOP ELDERS FLAYS UNFAIR POWER STANCE OF RT. HON. CHIBUIKE AMAECHI.The statement signed by one Bari-ara Kpalap.

MOSOP wants to alert the general public of the dubious intention of this publication.

We categorically state that the said statement is irresponsible and fraudulent especially as there is no such thing as an "Elders Council" within the structure and organisation of MOSOP.

Whilst we remain committed to the protection of Ogoni interests particularly as it borders on the political representation of the Ogoni people in certain key political offices such as the Governorship position of Rivers State, we take serious exception to people creating illegal platforms to misrepresent and exploit the painful conditions of the Ogoni people.

We urge the general public to discountenance the statement in question as it does not emanate from MOSOP, its affiliates or organs and as such has nothing to do with MOSOP.

Signed:
Fegalo Nsuke
Publicity Secretary
Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People(MOSOP)


