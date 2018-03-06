 imo Guber 2019: We Stand With Madumere – Niger Delta Youths

A youth group under the umbrella of Niger Delta Youths Forum led by Ichie Nwaopara Chukwuemeka, has vowed to back the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, insisting he is the most qualified to succeed Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The youth group drawn from 11 wards of Oguta made the declaration, Sunday, when they paid an unscheduled solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor.

Ichie Nwaopara described Madumere as a man of destiny whose love for peace and progress of the State and her people is unequalled. He added that the State needs an astute administrator, which he said, Prince Madumere represents by all standards going by his flourishing background and training.

Making case for Owerri zone and Prince Madumere, the youth leader insisted that going by the chatter of equity in the State, it is the turn of Owerri zone to produce the next Governor of the State come, 2019.

The spokesman of the youth, Mr. Joseph Okereke , in the same vein affirmed their resolve to stand with Madumere, stressing he has proved competence, passion and the vision to take Imo to its desired position in the comity of States.

He averred that Prince Madumere is incorruptible, humane, accessible and loyal, attributes describing as rare virtues that could only be found in exceptional breed of leaders.

The colourful event was not without its side attraction of local gyration songs from the youth, which prince Madumere proved his hidden gift of dance steps of royalty.

Responding, Prince Madumere commended them for their steadfastness, acknowledging that it was their second visit to his country home.

He however urged them to ensure that they go out en mass for voters’ registration, which he highlighted is the only qualification to vote for candidates of their choice.

High point of the event was Deputy Governor’s declaration of intent to contest Governorship election, emphatically revealing there is no going back, which elicited a standing ovation with aluta gyration from the Niger Delta youths.