Women’s Day: Ekiti govt to support 10,000 women with N20,000 each

Ten thousand Ekiti are to get N20, 000 each from the first phase of Women Empowerment Programme during this year Women’s Day celebrations, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Modupe Alade has said.

Dr Alade, who made this known while featuring on Ekiti Television (EKTV) news programme “Day Break Nigeria” today, said that “N200 million had been made available by the State Government and the 10,000 beneficiaries will receive credit alert not later than Friday, this week.”

The SSG, who explained that the beneficiaries were selected from across all sectors of the State without recourse to any political affiliation, pointed out that the era when women were relegated to the background had gone in the State.

She said that no nation would advance without empowering and allowing the women folk to contribute their quota to national growth and development.

The State Scribe assessing the impact of 2017 Women’s Day celebrations, affirmed that the event had reawakened Ekiti women, changed their value orientation and made them sensitive to their rights to vote and be voted for during elections.

The SSG added that the last local government elections witnessed the emergence of more women into elective positions in the local government areas of the State.

She explained that additional women were also appointed into positions as two out of the four permanent secretaries appointed lately by the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose were women.

Alade unveiled the activities for this year’s women day celebrations to feature programmes on women health, home management, political participation and other vital issues.

The SSG, who is also the Chairperson of the organizing Committee of this year’s celebration said a ‘Celebration Walk’ to be led by Her Excellency, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, the wife of the Governor of Ekiti state would kick start the programme on Wednesday, 7th of March, 2018.

The State Scribe who explained that the government of Ayodele Fayose had been supporting women emancipation added that the government would not renege on its commitment to transforming the lives of women in the

State.