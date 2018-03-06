TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Economy & Investments | 6 March 2018 12:32 CET

Three Solar Mini-Grid Plants To Be Concessioned By The FG

By The Nigerian Voice

The federal government has indicated it would concession three solar power projects; the 50 kilowatts (kW) Pakau mini-grid plant and 40kW Gnami plant, both in Kaduna, as well as the 1.2 megawatts (MW) Lower Usuma Dam solar plant, to private operators to run them successfully.

The Assistant Chief Electrical Engineer in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Temitope Dina, told reporters during a tour of the projects at the weekend that the concession exercise could happen before the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Dina, while conducting reporters round the 1.2MW solar plant in Lower Usman Dam, explained that the on-grid power generation project has since it began operation in 2016, supplied free electricity to the network of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, while the Abuja Water Board which it was originally built for still pays the DisCo for power used by it.

Source: Energy Mix Report


