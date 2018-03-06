ACF Condemns Taraba, Borno, Yobe Attacks, Urges FG to Intervene With Better Surveillance, intelligence

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has totally condemned the serial killings in Mambilla community of Sarduana LGA of Taraba state, boko haram attack on military formation in Rann, Kala Balge LGA of Borno state and the abduction of Dapchi GGSTC schoolgirls in Bursari LGA of Yobe state describing the developments as worrisome.

The Forum also urged the Federal Government as a matter of great importance to immediately intervene and bring to a stop the the attacks.

It particularly condemned the recent attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on a military base and humanitarian workers’ in Rann, Kala-Balge local government area of Borno State where about 12 persons were killed while others were wounded and abducted.

The National Publicity Secretary, of the ACF, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu who stated this in a statement, yesterday said the forum was “seriously disturbed by the spate of attacks on soft targets that include schools and aid workers by terrorist groups especially in Borno and Yobe states.

“Another worrisome attack was the recent one by suspected Mambilla militia in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State where about 14 persons were suspected to have been killed and many settlements razed.

“These attacks run across the grain of any religious injunction, as all religions promote the sacred inviolability of the individual and peaceful coexistence among various communities.

“ACF once more, reiterates its call on the military and other security agencies to be proactive and sustain surveillance using appropriate intelligence on innocent communities and internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) camps in order to avert such ugly incidents.”

The northern socio-cultural group also urged the security agencies “to take urgent steps towards securing the abducted UNICEF staff and others kidnapped by the terrorist groups.”

The ACFfurther called on the Federal Government as a matter of significance to ensure better surveillance and intelligence gathering were put in place against the menace.

The Spokesman also said that sustaining surveillance and harnessing intelligence would go a long way in addressing the development.

He however called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, adding: “ACF equally calls on the Taraba State government to urgently provide appropriate succour to the affected communities on the Mambilla Plateau.”