173 House of Reps members sign to override Buhari's Peace Corps bill rejection

One hundred and seventy three members of the House of Representatives have begun moves to override the recent rejection of the Peace Corps bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, New Telegraph reports. The lawmakers began coalition of signatures to veto President Buhari’s assent and make it an Act of Parliament. It was gathered that 173 lawmakers have appended their signatures to the document through an advocacy by four of their colleagues.

It was gathered that a lawmaker from Rivers state who spoke under anonymity said: “We need just 240 members to overturn the table against him (president) and we are double sure that in the next two weeks, we will convince more members to join this movement. So far, I can confirm to you that we have 173 members already on our list and this is authentic. “What we are doing is not about party or religion or region; it is about Nigeria; it is about the future of our youths who are roaming about the streets due to lack of jobs.

“The Peace Corps is a veritable platform to create employment and reduce corruption in Nigeria. Mr. President cannot be telling Nigerians, 'we don't have money' when the country is contributing to many bodies.” He also expressed confidence that their collegaues at the Upper Chamber would secure the required number to meet the lawmakers’ aim. READ ALSO: To fight Boko Haram, assist IDPs, Saudi Arabia gives Nigeria N3.6 billion.

“Our colleagues in the Senate are very much in tune with what we are doing; they are as concerned as we are because Nigerians are suffering; our youths are being held hostage by an insensitive government. I can assure you, we are going to get the two-thirds and we will go ahead and create the Peace Corps for our youths,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, declined to disclose the identity of those who have appended their signatures to the document. He said: “We are keeping our list close to our hearts and we will not like to make it public now.

But what I can assure you is that, there is a group, we have gotten 173 followers as at today and we are ready to override his (president's) assent, and there is no going back. At the appropriate time, we will make our identity known.” PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app Also, another lawmaker from Kogi state said the advocates of the document are lobbying and mobilising other lawmakers to ensure the bill eventually becomes a reality.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a Peace Corps commandant in Nasarawa state had appealed to President Buhari to reconsider his stand on the bill. Bala Joshua while meeting with a group of disabled person in Shabu-Lafia said the rejected bill would create room for youth employment in Nigeria. He said assenting the bill will also reduce youth restiveness across Nigeria and will help the corps to synergise with other security agencies across the country in the area of conflict resolution strategy. Credit: Naij.com