How Music Develops The Society

Hello guys, what's popping Yeah, I know its all good, its your favorite

column 'Reflections with Ubong Usoro' and this week, we will be looking

at the effect of music on the society. Sit tight as I drive you through

the slope of Reflections.

Music and society have always been intimately related.

Music reflects and creates social conditions – including the

factors that either facilitate or impede social change.

The development of recording techniques in the latter half of

the 20th century has revolutionized the extent to which most

people have access to music. All kinds of music are available

to most people, 24 hours a day, at the touch of a switch.

The down side of this easy availability of music in the world means

that there is a tendency for it to be taken for granted.

POSITIVE EFFECTS OF MUSIC

1. Music Increases Happiness

This might seem obvious, but the natural chemical reasoning is

pretty incredible to think about. If you are ever in need of an

emotional boost, let it be known that it only takes 15 minutes

of listening to your favorite tunes to get a natural high. This is

because your brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that

leads to increased feelings of happiness, excitement, and joy, when

you listen to music you like.

2. Music Improves Performance in Running

If that's what you're into… Scientists found that runners who listened

to fast or slow motivational music ran faster than runners who listened

to calm music (or ran without any music at all) in an 800-meter dash.

The key to enhancing your running performance lies in the choice of

music, that being something that inspires you to move forward.

3. Music Decreases Stress, While Increasing Overall Health

Music has a direct effect on our hormones. If you listen to music you

enjoy, it decreases levels of the hormone cortisol in your body, counteracting

the effects of chronic stress. Stress causes 60% of all illnesses and diseases,

so lower levels of stress mean higher chances of overall well-being.

One study even showed that a group of people playing various percussion

instruments and singing had boosted immune systems compared to

the people who were passively listening; while both groups' health

was positively affected by music, the group playing instruments and/or

singing had better results.

For maximum benefits on a stressful day, turn on some music and

sing along.

4. Music Improves Sleep

Over 30% of the World, suffer from insomnia. A study showed

that listening to classical or relaxing music within an hour of going

to bed significantly improves sleep, compared to listening to an

audiobook or doing nothing before bed. Since we know music

can directly influence our hormones, it only makes sense to throw

on some Wizkid Ojuelegba before bed when in need of a good night's sleep.

5. Music Reduces Depression

Music has a direct effect on our hormones; it can even be considered

a natural antidepressant. This is because certain tunes cause the

release of serotonin and dopamine (neurotransmitters) in the brain that

lead to increased feelings of happiness and well-being. It also releases

norepinephrine, which is a hormone that invokes feelings of euphoria.

More than 350 million people suffer from depression around the world,

and 90% of them also experience insomnia. The above research also

found that symptoms of depression only decreased in the group that

listened to classical or relaxing music before going to bed.

Another study demonstrated that certain types of music can be beneficial

to patients with depressive symptoms. Interestingly, while classical

and relaxing music increased positive moods, techno and heavy metal

brought people down even more.

6. Music Helps You Eat Less

According to research, the combination of soft lighting and music

leads people to consume less food (and enjoy it more). Music as the

next trending diet? Sounds easy enough!

7. Music Elevates Your Mood While Driving

Who isn't guilty of nooding to Science Student on the highway?

A study found that listening to music positively influences your mood

while driving, which obviously leads to safer behavior and less road rage .

So be sure to turn up the jams!

8. Music Strengthens Learning And Memory

Listening to music can also help you learn and recall information

more efficiently, researchers say. Though it depends on the degree

to which you like the music and whether or not you play an instrument.

A study showed that musicians actually learned better with neutral

music, but tested better with music that they liked; whereas

non-musicians learned better with positive music but tested better

with neutral music. Therefore, the degree of performance differentiates

between learning and memory for musicians and non-musicians.

9. Music Increases Verbal Intelligence

A study showed that 90% of children between the ages of 4 and 6 had

significantly increased verbal intelligence after only a month of taking

music lessons , where they learned about rhythm, pitch, melody, and voice.

The results suggest that the music training had a “transfer effect” that

increased the children's ability to comprehend words, and even more,

explain their meaning.

Another study showed similar results in musically trained adult women

and children that outperformed a group with no music training on verbal

memory tests.

10. Music Raises IQ and Academic Performances

Research suggests that taking music lessons predetermines high

academic performance and IQ scores in young children. The study

surveyed a group of 6-year-olds who took keyboard or vocal lessons

in small groups for 36 weeks. The results showed they had significantly

larger increases in IQ and standardized educational test results over

that time than children who took other extracurricular activities unrelated

to music. The singing group showed the most improvement.

So start listening to good music today!

Comrd Ubong Usoro

[email protected]

Ubong writes for the NigerianVoice, he lives in Uyo