Our Destiny, 2019 And Beyond

History of Nigeria from her independence in 1960 has been bedeviled with military coups resulting in long military intervention in civil rule, civil war, flawed elections, Boko Haram, inflation, herdsmen and farmers carnages. Within this period, the collective wealth of the nation has been ruthlessly looted resulting in decaying infrastructure or sheer absence of it, massive youth unemployment and the general hardship in the land.

Yes some countries had no such negative checkered experience, yet they became disintegrated, example of such countries are Sudan, Union of Soviet Socialist Republic, Yugoslavia, South Vietnam, Czechoslovakia and Austro-Hungary, to mention a few of them.

Today, Nigeria according to 2017 list of Fragile State Index of the United State of America Think Thank Fund for Peace has been listed 13th on that table. Some of the factors considered in making the assessment include increasing demographic pressures, widespread humanitarian emergencies, severe decline in economy and the general discontent by citizens in the political development in their country. Nigeria even came before countries like Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Guinea Bissau, Burundi and even Pakistan in that assessment.

Recall, prior to 2015 general election, there was a strong premonition that Nigeria was going to break up. Such feelings were rife considering the unprecedented polarization of the country along religious and ethnic dichotomies. But it was divine intervention that saw the nation through all that. Unfortunately, very little has been done by the current administration to heal the country of the hangover of that 2015 pandemic outbreak of mutual distrusts and animosity that characterized that election. This of course is what led to this pervasive hate speeches that held the entire country spell-bound in the wake of IPOB’s secession bid.

As the nation gradually draws towards 2019 election, the political atmosphere remains hazy. Confusion and despondency are quite palpable within the nation’s political sphere. Fear of the unknown political fate is written on the faces of both the incumbent and that of the country’s main opposition. There is even opposition within the ruling party and a crack within the ranks of the main opposition party.

Now an average Nigerian feels disenchanted with the party in power and would not also want to pitch tent with the main opposition party either. Three years ago, they were fed up with the then ruling party and voted it out and today they are disillusioned with the party in power. Yet a choice would have to be made between the two ‘evils’ to at least settle for the lesser one or opt for a possible third force.

This state of uncertainty presents a dilemma that could lead to apathy. This situation may not give political gladiators neither sleepless night nor headache, if it were possible, they would want to remain in power with or without anybody’s vote. One should therefore not be deceived to believe that he can protest mis-governance by refusing to exercise his franchise as this would not change any situation. Also note that many voters these days no longer vote based on conviction but on how much cash the candidate is willing to part with, making it a cash and carry thing. But the question is how long can we continue to mortgage our future and those of our children yet un-born on the platter of some filthy lucre which neither satisfies one’s hunger nor quench his thirst?

If one is therefore so frustrated to the point that he does no longer exercise his franchise, it means that he has given a tacit approval for anybody to be his leader, he should not complain when things go wrong. Yes, there may be frustrations but it does not certainly call for abdicating one’s civic right of franchise.

Recently, the former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo came up with Coalition for Nigeria Movement which some have seen as a possible third force. But it is rather pathetic that in a country of over 180 million people made up of a good percentage of young people, former leaders who led the nation into the present predicament are still the ones to chat the political direction for the nation. More so as these same people squandered the opportunities they had to lead the nation on the path of prosperity. For instance, up till today the administration of OBJ has not told Nigerians why he failed to fix to the nation’s perennial deplorable electricity situation even with 16 billion dollars allegedly spent on that sector under his watch. He also has been instrumental in foisting many leaders on Nigerians since 1979 and then he would eventually criticize them for non-performance. Having failed in either providing leadership himself or producing same, Nigerians should no longer trust his inputs on the leadership of the country. He should therefore stop offending sensibilities of Nigerians as he has nothing to offer again having failed in the past.

On the other hand the recent coming to limelight of Chief Olu Falae’s Social Democratic Party may provide the much talked about third force. Many have posited that the party has not changed its ideology since the 92/93 era; we hope it would not be changed with the new entrance of the merger group. Whatever may be the case, Nigerians’ destiny lies in their hands to vote whoever they are convinced would not only take them across 2019, but would also inspire them with a future they can picture, unite all interests and deliver the much needed democratic dividends.