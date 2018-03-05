Igp, Nscdc Commandant Assure North East Students Safety, Protectionin Schools

Following the presidential directive that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Commandant General Of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) should relocate to the North east to ensure that adequate security is provided to all schools in the region, the IGP Ibrahim Idris and the commandant general NSCDC, Alhaji Abdullahi Gana were in Borno and visited various schools in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital Monday.

While addressing students of eight different schools at Government Girls Secondary School Yerwa Maiduguri, the IGP assured the staff, students and parents that adequate security will be provided to ensured that what happened in Chibok and Dapchi did not repeat itself.

The IGP who was represented by the DIG Operations, Mr. Habila Joshak said “we are here following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that we should relocate to the Borno to ensure that adequate security is provided to the schools in the Northeast, I am assuring you that what happened in Dapchi will not repeat itself”.

“We are here with the Commandant General of NSCDC, for the deployment of our men and also to ensure synergy between the Police and the NSCDC in our quest to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of the schools and restore civil authority in the North east”, Habila said.

He added that despite the short of manpower, they are going to give priority to the Presidential directive by deploying their men to the schools to ensure all schools in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa are protected and the education of the future leaders are not jeopardized.

The IGP further said that phone numbers will be provided to the principals, staff, students and well meaning Nigerians for prompt response in times of distress, adding that very soon they are going to establish Nigerian Police broadcasting Service to ensure effective policing.

“to ensure that your right is not violated, any officer find wanting will be severely dealt with, as we have done with those found violating the rights of the IDPs”, he added.

Also speaking, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana said he is going to visit all schools across the North-east before he leaves Maiduguri to ensure deployment and synergy with other sister security agencies in the north-east..

He explained that the Boko Haram insurgents want to kill education in the North east but they are determined to ensure that they did not have their goal, stressing that to achieve that, the NSCDC has through its Peace Clinic units taken enlightenment campaign to the parents to assure them of their children's protection.

The schools that are in GGSS Yerwa are Government Arabic Teacher College, Mafa, GGSS Baga, GGSS Monguno, GGTS Damboa, GGSS Bama, GGSS Damasak, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Aisha Garba thanked President Buhari for ensuring that their education is not jeopardized through the deployment of security personal.