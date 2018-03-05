Atiku Expresses Sadness at the Increasing Rate of Violence in Mambila, Urges Security to Track Down Culprit's

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa has reacted to the attack on Mambilla, which left many dead last Sunday.

No fewer than 20 persons were reportedly killed and over 300 cattle were reportedly missing or stolen, following a fresh outbreak of ethnic violence on the Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, last Sunday.

The former Vice President who expressed sadness at the increasing rate of violence in Mambilla urged security agencies to ensure that culprits were brought to book in order to avoid a repeat of the same incident.

“It breaks my heart that the Mambilla has lost its serenity to violence and avoidable deaths.

“It is important that we bring culprits to justice else others will be emboldened to thread the same path as the resurgence of violence in Mambilla has shown,” Atiku tweeted.