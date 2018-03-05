freetonyezimakor: Ourmumudondo Movement To Occupy Dss On Wednesday

Following the continued detention of Mr. Anthony Ezimakor, the Abuja Bureau Chief of the Daily Independent Newspaper by the Directorate of State Service (DSS), and the continued disregard for his rights to freedom of speech, right to dignity of the human person, and right to fair hearing as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we have decided to occupy the DSS Headquarters in Maitama by 9:00am on Wednesday March 7, 2018.

2. The decision to occupy the DSS office was made in a bid to prevent Mr. Ezimakor from suffering the same fate as Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky who has been detained illegally at the DSS facility for more than two years.

3. We reemphasize our demand for the unconditional release of Mr. Ezimakor by the DSS. In the alternative, we demand that the Federal Government charges him to court as stipulated in the Constitution and give him the opportunity to defend himself.

4. We urge all members of the local and international media to attend this peaceful protest aimed at drawing attention to the increasing incidents of unlawful harassment of the press and the unlawful detention of Nigerian citizens in violation of their constitutional rights by the present administration.

5. We also invite all peace-loving Nigerians who are interested in preserving and protecting our democracy to join us on Wednesday.

Our Mumu Don Do!

SIGNED:

Charles Oputa

FOR: OurMumuDonDo

Deji Adeyanju

FOR: Concerned Nigerians

Ariyo Dare Atoye

For: Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy

Bako Abdul Usman

For: Campaign For Democracy