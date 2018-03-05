Dapchi Girls abduction: CG-NSCDC visit liberated areas, solicits for more information (Photos)

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullai Gana Muhammadu visited liberated areas and the schools in North-East to provide Physical Security to the Schools.

The CG who was in the company of his team, while addressing the girls in school in one of the liberated area, called for calm and assuring them of adequate security.

Gana commiserated with families and friends of Dapchigirls, calling for increased vigilance amongst the populace in the fight against terrorism.

The CG appealed for useful information that could help in rescue of the abducted girls, the statement added.

