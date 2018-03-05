Comrade Mulade’s Aspiration Receives Boost, Inaugurates Committees

As the race for 2019 thickens, the National Coordinator, Center for Peace And Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has setup his Consultation and Campaign Committee to chart a course for his House of Assembly ambition.

Comrade Sheriff Mulade, is coming to represent his people of Warri South West local government area in the Delta State House of Assembly with a promise to be a good representative of the people if elected in 2019.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in his country home, Kokodiagbene, at the weekend, Comrade Mulade who is the immediate past Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, said that he joined the 2019 House of Assembly race in order to give his people purposeful representation.

According to him, “I want to assure my good people of Warri South West Local Government Area and Deltans in general that the time has come to move our dear State forward particularly Warri South West constituency with people oriented legislative programmes with special focus on building peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups”.

“The time to provide Environmental Justice for Deltans, particularly oil and gas host communities and collaborating with security agency to end criminality and support Governor Okowa Smart Agenda to attract development is now and I am offering myself for service to my people”, the House of Assembly aspirant said.

He charged members of the Consultation/Campaign Committee to go about their assignments diligently and reach out widely to the people, saying that everybody must be carried along to give sense of belonging.

Responding, the Chairman, Consultation/ Campaign Committee, Hon Edah Ogbodu, described the Composition of the Committee as a welcome development, adding that it is a call to service.

He promised that members will work round the clock to achieve results and said that;” With this inauguration ceremony today, we are going to hit the ground running. We are going to reach out to who is who in the politics of Warri South West Local Government Area and other stakeholders in the State. We will not disappoint the confidence reposed on us”.

Recalled that the Gbaramatu Political Youth Vanguard recently called on the immediate past Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Sheriff Mulade to join the House of Assembly race to represent Warri South West Local Government Constituency.

According to the group, Comrade Mulade is tested and trusted and urged him to go and represent the peace loving people of Warri South West Local Government Area in the House of Assembly.

“We need quality representative who will continue and emulate Hon Daniel Mayuku footpaths to sustain and attract the desired development to our dear State particularly Warri South West. We are calling and urging Comrade Sheriff Mulade to honour this call and come out to represent us”, the group had said through its Mobilization Officer, Benjamin Idina Gelemo at Kokodiagbene Community.

“We do not need political stooge, we need a representative that has fear of God, humble and has the interest of the people at heart”, they added.