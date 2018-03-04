NFIU Bill to Pass this Week, Says Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, stated that he is confident that the Conference Committee Report on the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (Bill), which has already been passed by both Houses, will be presented by both Chambers this week.

In posts on his social media handles (@BukolaSaraki), the Senate President said:

“Following my meeting on Thursday with the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption & Financial Crimes, Senator Chukwuka Utazi; and the House of Representatives Chairman on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele, the Conference Committee meeting for the NFIU Bill will hold tomorrow and the Report will be presented in both Chambers on Tuesday.

“I am confident that we will pass the NFIU Bill this week.”