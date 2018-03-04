 Nigerian Agribusiness Partners Rwanda Farmers Coffee Company

Kigali, Rwanda: Following the rise in population, disposable incomes and urbanization across Africa which indicates a huge domestic market potential for the beverage, Africa’s key selling point would be to develop its own internal market for what are some of the world’s finest quality beans, as the growth of domestic consumption of coffee and of local coffee retailers could revitalise Africa’s coffee sector and overcome its perennial problems.

With a view to capitalize on this and tap into the budding industrial revolution taking place in the Rwandan Agricultural sector, JR Farms Ltd has signed an agreement with the Rwandan Farmers Coffee Company to meet increasing demand for coffee spreading across Sub-Sahara Africa and indeed the rest of the world.

The partnership agreement was signed on 27th of February, 2018 at the Gorilla Coffee Office in Kigali by Mr Eric Rukwaya, the Sales and Marketing manager of Rwanda Farmers Coffee Company and the CEO of JR Farms Limited, Mr Olawale Rotimi Opeyemi.

The partnership between the duo, Rwanda Farmers Coffee Company will produce and package speciality grade roasted and blended coffee for the Nigerian based Agribusiness; this coffee will be packaged under a new label named “OLA COFFEE” as disclosed by Mr. Olawale.

With optimum support from Rwanda Development Board, the facilitator of the investment/partnership, JR Farms Limited has been registered as a business in Rwanda. The partnership with Rwanda Farmers Coffee Company will take effect from 1st of May, 2018.

With 2.25 billion cups of coffee consumed by 1.6 billion people on a daily basis, notably, Rwanda produces one of the best coffee beans in the world which is highly demanded from various parts of the world. The partnership between the duo is set boost intra African trade, enhance coffee value chain in Rwanda and Africa, foster economic ties between African nations, create job opportunities and create wealth for Africa.

Further enquiries should be directed to:

Olawale- ola @jrfarmsafrica.com +2348105508224