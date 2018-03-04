MUPAF sensitizes Muslins on political participation 

A socioreligious group, Muslim Political Awareness Front (MUPAF) has charged Muslims who have attained the voting age of 18 years to ensure that they register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to vote in the next election.

The Coordinator of MUPAF, Malam Lukman Obenbe gave the charge while speaking at a colloquium organised by MUPAF with the theme 'Muslim Ummah, Partisan Politics and Voters' Education' held at GMT hotel in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

Obenbe said the mission of the group was to create political awareness among Muslims, sensitize them on the leadership matters and engage political office holders when necessary so as to ensure good governance.

According to him, "MUPAF vision is to be a leading advocate for good leadership, provide apolitical awareness and promote mutual understanding among the people."

Obenbe said MUPAF would be giving regular orientation to Muslim politicians on how to manage public office and use resources in their disposal with fear of Allah. He said the group would also be sensitising the Muslim populace on importance and benefit of political participation.

added, "Our mission is to improve leadership awareness and understanding that impact Nigeria Muslims to partake in partisan politics for the development of our nation and engaging political office holders on the value of mercy, justice, peace human dignity and equality for all", Obenbe stated.

The Guest Speaker at the colloquium, Professor Abdul-Hafeez Oladosu of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan said there was need for Muslims to participate in process of electing leaders and urged them to ensure that they get their permanent voters card.

The colloquium was attended by former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Professor Muib Opeloye of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, the Permanent Secretary of Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, National President of Ta'awun, Sheikh Dahood Imran Molaasan other top personalities in the state including prominent Imams and Alfas and various Muslim organizations.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Imam Ibrahim Aramide Olaniyan, the Mogaji Fasupaja Olubadan who is also the Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee in Osun State lauded MUPAF for the initiative and charged members of the group to be focus and do it for Allah's sake.

The Chairperson on the occasion, Alhaja Latifat Abiodun Giwa who is also the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs in Osun State encouraged women to participate in politics without allowing such participation to affect their roles as wives at home.

Commissioner for Education, Mr Omotunde Young who represented the governor apologized on behalf of Aregesola for his inability to attend the colloquium in person. The governor pledged supports to MUPAF to achieve its objectives.