Daily Independent’s Abuja Bureau Chief's House Invaded By Dss Operatives

Operatives of Department of State Services (DSS ) on Friday night in a commando style invaded the house of Mr. Tony Ezimakor, the Abuja Bureau Chief of Daily Independent Newspapers and carted away his laptop, memory cards, handset, International passport, bank deposit slip.

The officers who arrived the premises of the house, which was located at Tundun-Wada Extension Federal Housing, Lugbe in Abuja in the company of Mr. Tony Ezimakor at 4:45pm with three vehicles.

It was gathered that the wife of the journalist was not at home when the officers arrived but met the children who were playing and ordered them out. The officers were said to have ransacked the entire rooms including toilets and kitchens. In the process of the operation, we gathered that they made away with one laptop, memory cards, International passport, a bank deposit slip, set of Compact Disc (CD).

-Daily Independent-