TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International | 4 March 2018 08:15 CET

Man Fatally Shoots Himself Outside Of White House - US Secret Service

By The Nigerian Voice

man shot himself outside of the White House on Saturday. However, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump were not in the White House when the incident occurred. The US Secret Service said the man’s status and motives are not yet clear as reports of the man that self-inflicted a gunshot wound on himself along the north fence of the White House.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, who was with President Trump on Saturday in Florida, said the president had been briefed about what happened.


it pays to serve the lord God
By: nkem nwakudu

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists