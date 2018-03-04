Anambra bans use of 'Okada' after 7pm

The Anambra State Government has banned use of commercial motorcycle across the state after 7pm daily.

A statement released by Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, said the measure was taken because of Government’s desire to maintain and improve on current security situation in the state.

According to him, Anambra remains a peaceful and secure state.’

Nnachetta notes: ``the security agencies will be on standby to enforce the ban with immediate effect.

``Ndi Anambra are enjoined to plan their movements accordingly.’’ ##