2019; Of Buhari And Incompetence

There is something anomalous about Buhari and his party that trash-talked Jonathan and vowed to crush Boko Haram. Despite the fact that the government claimed to have defeated Boko Haram, it is now obvious that the government is bolstering the dreaded sect thereby making it to be more bigger, fierce and stronger than the Nigerian military looking at the extent of the aid being given to the sect by the government that vowed to crush it.

Sometimes around December last year, the Nigerian government under Maj. Gen. Buhari paid Boko Haram €2million which adds up to #705million in ransom for the release of 84 Chibok girls. However, earlier in October 2016, London Guardian wrote that the Nigerian government paid what it tagged a "handsome ransom" worth millions of dollars 'in exchange for the release of 21 Chibok girls.' As if that was not enough, the government paid Boko Haram an unspecified amount of money to free 13 hostages in the nest of Boko Haram despite receiving $B ECA fund to combat terrorism.

It is heartbreaking and annoying that a government that swore to crush Boko Haram before assuming office which also claimed to have "technically defeated" Boko Haram on assuming office through the mythomaniac Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the dreaded sect have not just grown strong wings but has become an establishment in the country alongside the marauding social pests masquerading as Fulani herdsmen (vampires) killing and maiming innocent persons all in the name of conquests and establishing colonies throughout the country backed up by expansionist and nomadic adventurism.

It is important to note that despite the fact that members of the Boko Haram sect in their characteristic manner are killing and kidnapping innocent persons at will, it suits the government to on January 15, 2018 AD free 244 "repentant" Boko Haram members without charging them to the law court while El-Zakzakky and tens of other political prisoners are in DSS dungeon. It would interest one to know that on February 26, 2018, the government freed another 526 members of the dreaded sect according to CNN. It is annoying that the government did not find it worthy to negotiate the release of the members of the sect with the kidnapped Chibok girls but rather decided to make the sect to be more robust by paying billions of dollars for a small percentage of the kidnapped Chibok girls leaving others to gnash teeth in the den of Boko Haram.

There is nothing that is more tragic than the irresponsible propaganda being sponsored by the government that claimed to have "technically defeated" Boko Haram all in a bid to shift focus from the anomalies of the sect while innocent persons are being killed and kidnapped by members of Boko Haram on a daily basis. There is no doubting the fact that the government has made the people to be more vulnerable thereby making them easy targets in the eyes of the annihilistic and murderous killers.

However, the response of this government in handling the security of the people must not be thrown into the bottom of the dustbin of history. It must be recorded for those coming behind to read about. The evil of this administration must be properly documented in order to avoid reoccurence. We must not allow the lies being sold by this government in preparation for 2019 entangle the people into voting them.

Just yesterday, at the same time the Dapchi school girls were kidnapped last week Monday by members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect while receiving lectures, the members of this sect stormed a IDP camp in Rann, Borno State and killed several United Nations aid workers, kidnapped some and went away adding sorrow to the sorrowful displaced persons in the camp. Meanwhile, the kidnapped Dapchi school girls are still in the nest of Boko Haram, ignorant of what tomorrow holds for them without the government taking any step to secure their release than the lies being sold on the media.

Nevertheless, looking at the circumstances that led to the abduction of the school girls by members of the dreaded Islamic sect, one would agree with Governor Geidam of Yobe State that the Federal Government is culpable looking at the contradictory statements from the Military and the Nigerian Police Force. The Military claimed to have pulled out the troops guarding Government Girls Science and Technology College, Dapchi before the girls were kidnapped in order "to reinforce troops in Kanama area following attacks on troops' location at the Nigerian-Niger border. This was on the premise that Dapchi had been relatively calm and peaceful; and the security of Dapchi was formally handed over to the Police Division located in the town." It is sardonic that despite the claim of the Military to have handed over the security of the school to the Police; the Police denied and the attack was launched same day after the withdrawal of the Military troop stationed in the school.

The insecurity roaming the land is enough proof that this government is insincere with Nigerians. It also calls for sober reflection and it is enough to disprove Buhari and his party come 2019 by going for a third force (not the one being marketed by the Owu Ape) in order to rescue this country of the looming danger because it is now evident that there is no difference between the APC and the PDP as we are back in the gory days where human lives do not matter while the economy dwindles.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel (GANI) is a Political Science Student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He writes from Iju-Ishaga, Agege, Lagos State.