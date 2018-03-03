Gana leads his men in deployment to schools in North East

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullai Gana Muhammadu has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in response to the orders of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the directive, the Commandant General of NSCDC was directed to relocate to the northeast and liaise with the theatre commander of #OpLafiyaDole and Govs of Yobe, Borno & Adamawa to ensure deployment of personnel to all schools in liberated areas in the states.

The Presidency said that the directive has become necessary to forestall a re-occurrence of the attack on innocent school children.

Gana was received by the Commandant, Major General Nicholas at the headquarters of Military Command and Control Centre.