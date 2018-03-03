Northern Govs Urges FG to Declare State of Emergency on Drug Abuse

Arising from a security meeting , the northern states governors have jointly called on the the federal government to declare state of emergency on drug abuse in the North.

The 19 Governors of the northern States made the call in a communique at the end of their meeting in Kaduna Thursday.

The Governors wanted the Federal government to provide all the necessary funds and equipment to the relevant agencies to fight the menace of drug abuse among youths in the country, particularly, in the north.

The meeting stressed the need for state governments to set up high powered enforcement committees to ensure that all relevant laws and statutory provisions in respect of drug abuse are effectively implemented.

According to the communiqué, Ministries of Women Affairs, the meeting resolved, should intensify sensitization and enlightenment programs on the dangers of drug abuse.

On the issue of New Nigerian Development Company, NNDC, the meeting resolved to give the company all the needed support to be one of the formidable business outfits in Nigeria.

The meeting also acknowledged with satisfaction the operations of the company so far towards actualizing its potentials and therefore resolved to recapitalize it by injecting more equity funds to strengthen it.

The governors further declared their full and unequivocal support to the Federal government in its commitment and determination to address conflicts between farmers and herdsmen as well as other security challenges in the country.

The meeting however resolved that implementable and viable measures be initiated by government at all levels to forestall future occurrence of any forms of communal crisis.