NSCDC Deploys 500 Personnel To Boost Security in Public Schools... Commandant

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Borno State Command, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi has said that the corps has deployed 500 personnel across the state to enhance security in public schools.

Alhaji Abdullahi, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday added that the corps personnel were deployed to 7 LGAs out of the 22 liberated LGAs of the state.

The commandant noted that the deployment was part of federal government directive and also in line with the NSCDC Commander General, Alhaji Abdullahi Gana towards improving security in public schools for pupils, students and teachers.

He reiterated that the deployment was to ensure all public schools in the North East Zone were provided with adequate security and well protected.

Alhaji Ibrahim further said that the command was working in conjunction with other security formations in the state and region to protect lives and property of the citizenry.

“Following the incident of abduction of school girls in Yobe, the Command Headquarters directed immediate deployment of personnel to schools in the state.

“This includes: special armed, counter terrorism and anti riot quad, bomb detection and disposal unit, intelligence, detective as well as rescue and medical teams", Abdullahi said.